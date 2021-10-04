OBITUARY: Richard Charles Turek

Richard Charles Turek, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away September 24, 2021.

He was born in Harvey, IL to the late Charles & Helen Turek. He was married to Jean Mary Anne Smith on September 12, 1964.

He graduated from Bradley University in 1963. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and President of Kotecki-Turek Insurance Agency from 1975-2013. Rotarian since 1976 originally starting in Lansing, IL serving on the Board of Directors and a Paul Harris Fellow becoming a Rotary Member in Spring Hill, Tennessee September 1, 2015 until February 15, 2019. He was a Director of Lansing Chamber of Commerce and Member of Isaac Walton League of America. He also was Marketing Representative for USF&G Insurance Company from 1964-1965.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Turek of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Trent (Patrice) Turek of Murfreesboro, TN and Troy (Ryan) Turek of Franklin, TN; brothers, Edward Turek of Indiana and Charlie (Barbara) Turek of Illinois; sister, Charlene (John) Handzel of Georgia; grandchildren, Shelby and Gray Turek, Kailey Dietz, Caleb Funke and Olivia Turek; great-grandson, Jaxon.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, TN. Father Jerry Strange will serve as celebrant. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the Mass. Memorials in Richard’s memory may be made to Church of the Nativity, Rotary Club of Spring Hill or to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Palliative Care Unit. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com