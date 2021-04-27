OBITUARY: Richard B. Walsh

Richard B. Walsh, age 74 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 23, 2021. He was born in Queens, NY to the late Michael & Lourdes Walsh.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had a long and successful career in sales. He was one of the first employees at NCR to travel oversees and sell their products. Having found his niche, he went on to work for multiple companies including FNS and Sanchez Financial. He sold banking software to regional, national and international banks worldwide. Over his career, he and Pat travelled extensively to more than 30 countries including Kuwait, UAE, Australia, India, England, South Africa, Philippines, and many others. He and Pat lived oversees for 18 years, eventually retiring to Spring Hill, TN to be close to family.

He was very proud to be a grandfather and loved his grandchildren. He was an authentic New Yorker who had the gift to speak his mind without being held accountable for his direct nature. He was steadfast in his beliefs and never hesitated to share them in a way not to offend, but to let you know where you and he stood.

His faith in God grew exponentially in his later years. While his health may have kept him from attending church in person, he never missed a Sunday sermon watching Grace Chapel’s livestream on his laptop. He never ended a phone call without first saying “God Bless”.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Walsh and his granddaughter, Savannah Jo Tumbleson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Walsh of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Richard (Kristin) Walsh, Jr. of Clark, NJ, Christopher (Megan) Walsh of Highland Falls, NY and Bill Almstead of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Traci (Jeff) Tumbleson of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Alexa Walsh, David Patrick Walsh, Mackenzie Walsh, Samantha Walsh and Kylie Tumbleson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00PM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Gonser will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com