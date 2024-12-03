OBITUARY: Richard Arthur McMurry

On December 1, 2024, Richard Arthur McMurry of Brentwood, Tennessee (formerly of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas), went peacefully to his heavenly home.

Richard graduated from Little Rock Senior High School and played baseball for the Little Rock Doughboys American Legion Team from 1947-49. He received his Bachelor’s degree from LSU. He graduated from the Air Force ROTC program with the rank of 2nd LT. in the USAF. Richard served three years in the USAF. He trained and served as co-pilot for the B-47 bomber in the Korean War.

He received a Master’s degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He retired from the United States Railroad Retirement Board as District Manager in the Tucson, Arizona office. In his spare time, he built a BUSHBY Mustang II experimental airplane and after flying it for ten years, donated it to the TUSCON Air and Space Museum where it is on display today.

He was an active member of the Barcelona Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. He was also a Gideon in the Hot Springs Village Camp serving since 1979.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Edith (Strong) McMurry; two brothers, James O. McMurry and Lewis McMurry; two sisters, Juanita Gibson and Rosemary Wright; and his late wife of 37 years, Faye Christine McMurry and stepson, Charles Carter.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Joan McMurry; brother, William (Kathy) McMurry of Little Rock, Arkansas; step-daughters, Michelle (Terry) Lawrence; step-grandchildren, Chris (Nicole) Johnson, Jeff (Andrea) Lawrence; step-great-grandchildren, Emma Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Tyler Lawrence, and Evie Lawrence of Brentwood, Tennessee. Step daughter, Diane Faust; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Johnston; step-great-grandchildren, Grayson Johnston and Cohen Johnston of Little Rock, Arkansas; step-grandchildren, John (Christie) Carter and Thomas Carter; and step-great-grandchildren, Courtney and Jennifer Carter. A stepson, Bennett R. Wright, Jr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas; step-granddaughter, Meghan Dixon; and step-great-grandchildren, Jodi, Tegan and Bailee Gentry.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Little Rock, Arkansas.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Richard, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

