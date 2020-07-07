



Richard Alexander Stitt, age 96 of Franklin, TN passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ to the late Richard & Leonide Stitt. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Stitt of 69 years; daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Mark Williams of Spring Hill, TN; son Richard Adam Stitt of Fairfield, CA; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and James Spiesbach of Kenilworth, NJ; sister Barbara Lizotte of Marlboro, NH; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Irvington High School and Seton Hall University, NJ. He lived in Irvington, NJ; Astoria, NY; Scotch Plains, Basking Ridge, Point Pleasant, Brick Township, NJ; North Naples, Tequesta, Hobe Sound, FL; Spring Hill and Franklin, TN

He served in the Air Force in WWII as a pilot in the South Pacific and served in The Reserves and National Guard in NJ as a pilot. He worked 35 years in New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. and retired as a District Manager in 1983.

He was past president of the Rotary Club of Irvington, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, and in several leadership positions in the Boy Scouts in NJ; volunteer in North Naples Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center; and Trustee in the First Presbyterian Church of Point Pleasant, NJ; Deacon in Hobe Sound Community Presbyterian Church, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, TN and most recently First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill.

A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. Rev. David Sawyer will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Richard Stitt may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill, 5344 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174.

There will be a private internment at Fairview Cemetery, in Westfield, NJ at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



