Richard Alan Verbosky, age 69 of the Bethesda Community passed away March 9, 2020.

He was a 1968 Graduate of Father Ryan High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander in the Vietnam era, seeing duty overseas there and in Germany.

He joined the Franklin Police Department in 1984 beginning a career that spanned thirty years of benevolent service to the community. Richard’s assignments, prior to being promoted to Lieutenant in 1996, included patrol, SWAT, and field training, serving as an officer, instructor, and sergeant, as well as sergeant over the Police Auxiliary.

In his most recent assignment, Lt. Verbosky oversaw the Patrol Division’s Bravo Shift, K9 Unit, Traffic Unit, Flex Unit, Dive team, and Mounted Patrol. He was an avid equestrian and played an integral role in the resurrection of the Mounted Patrol in 2009 and subsequently organized two training classes in Franklin, which drew mounted patrol police officers from across the country.

Lt. Verbosky was active in the community and was a member of the local chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks Lodge. His many personal and professional accomplishments aside, Richard is most grateful for the love, companionship and support he shared with his wife, Donna. Richard exemplified the values of hard work, compassion and devotion to community that are characteristic of a true Tennessean and diligent officer of the law. Throughout his career he demonstrated the utmost professionalism, ability, and integrity, winning the unbridled respect and admiration of his colleagues, fellow officers and a grateful public.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ralph (Patricia) Jacklin; grandchildren, Burgandy Sullivan and Robert Jacklin and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon PM, March 14, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chief Deb Faulkner and Darren Tyler will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com