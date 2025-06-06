OBITUARY: Richard A. Ryan

Richard A. Ryan

October 6, 1948 – May 12, 2025

Richard A. Ryan, 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Bloomington, died in a motorcycle accident Monday, May 12, 2025.

Dick was born October 6, 1948 in Springfield a son of Joseph Stewart and Ruby (Witham) Ryan.

He is survived by Denise Dunn, Spring Hill, Tennessee, Maureen (McCaffrey) Ryan, Carlock, Illinois, two sons Edward J. “Joe” (Jennifer) Ryan, St. Charles, Illinois and Michael R. (Daniel) Ryan, Boston, Massachusetts, two granddaughters Sarah Ryan, Boise, Idaho and Sidney Ryan, Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by one brother Wm. Jack (Linda) Ryan, Jacksonville, Illinois and two sisters Marilyn Maisenbacher and Elizabeth Allen both of Springfield as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Carole Ann Ryan and brother-in-law Wm. Robert Maisenbacher.

Dick was raised in Springfield. He attended Sacred Heart grade school and Springfield High School, graduating in 1966. Upon graduation he worked as a draftsman for the Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield and later for Modine Manufacturing in Bloomington and Comprehensive Design in Peoria. On July 23, 1970 he joined the Bloomington Police Department and rose through the ranks. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1988 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He completed nine weeks of training at the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1995 and was promoted to Chief of Police in 1997. He retired from the Bloomington Police Department on July 28, 2000 after 30 years of service.

Since retiring he became an avid Harley rider and enjoyed traveling on his bike.

He will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin, Illinois.

