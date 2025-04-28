OBITUARY: Richa Thapa Morey

Richa Thapa Morey, born on January 20, 1984, passed away on April 23, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Richa lived a life infused with love and warmth, which she shared generously with her family and those around her. She radiated positivity and was the kindest soul.

Richa was the cherished daughter of Purushottam Thapa and Sushma Kinger Thapa, who took great pride in her accomplishments and the life she built. She was a devoted wife to Scott Morey, with whom she shared a profound bond and a beautiful life together. Richa was also a devoted mother, lovingly nurturing her two children, Mira Grace Morey and Mason Puru Morey, who were undoubtedly her proudest accomplishments.

Additionally, Richa is remembered as a loving sister to Priyenka Thapa, providing support and companionship throughout their lives. Her family was the center of her universe, and she dedicated herself to their happiness and wellbeing.

As we celebrate the legacy of Richa Thapa Morey, we remember her kindness, her beautiful spirit, and the joy she brought to all who knew her. Her smile and her presence that could brighten every room will be profoundly missed, yet her memory will continue to live on through the love she instilled in her family.

Visitation for Richa will take place on May 17, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, located at 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. Friends and family are invited to come together to honor her extraordinary life and the impact she made on those she loved.