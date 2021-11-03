OBITUARY: Rice Taylor Hargrove

Rice Taylor Hargrove, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away November 2, 2021.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Doyle & Ella Hargrove. He was a member and deacon of Leipers Fork Church of Christ. Rice was the owner and operator of Southall Sanitation.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Eunice Hargrove and sister, Mattie Furlough. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Claudine Hargrove of Franklin, TN; daughters, Stacey (Brian) Bloodworth of Smithville, TN, Patsy (Baylon) Conner of Goodlettsville, TN and Tina (Rick) Rodgers of Franklin, TN; sister, Mary (Earl) Dodd of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Britney (Lucas) Caldwell, J.T. Beal, Morgan (Richie) Sliger, Lacey Flippen, Bethany (John) Butler, Felicia (Chase) Brown, Josiah Rodgers and Journey Rodgers; eleven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Friday, November 5, 2021 with visitation from 12:00 Noon – 3:00PM prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Johnny Webb will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be J.T. Beal, Lucas Caldwell, Richie Sliger, Chase Brown, Mitchell Hargrove and Jose Karnes.

Memorials may be made to Leipers Fork Church of Christ.