Rhonda Jo Sparkman – Age 59 of Arrington, TN. June 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Harold D. Sparkman, Sr.; and husband, Randall Stuart Cothern. Survived by sons, Randall Chad (Jessica) Cothern, Caleb Stuart Cothern and Ethan Andrew Cothern; mother, Jo Ann Sparkman; and brother, Harold (Linda) Sparkman, Jr.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Thank you for your love and kindness for our mom.