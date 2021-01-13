OBITUARY: Rhoda Marie Mackezyk

Rhoda Marie Mackezyk, age 52 of Columbia, TN went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021 with her husband and daughter by her side after a strong and courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born on August 13, 1968 in Bad Axe, MI. After graduating from Central Michigan University she married and moved with Terry to Columbia, TN in 1990 where she began her life-long passion of teaching math at Spring Hill High School for 26 years.

Rhoda was very involved in her community where she led many clubs, school organizations and was a member of WellSpring Christian Church. Along with her many activities, one thing she deeply enjoyed was spending time with her husband and kids at sporting events. She enjoyed cooking and playing cards. Most of all she loved her family and her grandkids.

Rhoda was a very loving and compassionate person who spent her lifetime caring for her family and others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her loving husband Terry Mackezyk; parents, Otto and Loraine Miller Fluegge; children, Daniel Mackezyk, Crystal (Scott) Parrott, Michael Mackezyk; grandchildren, Jaxon and Holly Parrott; siblings, Veronica Fluegge, Grant Fluegge, Regina (Jeff) Rastello, Leigh (Jimmy) Osentoski; Preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Genevieve “Jenny” Mackezyk; brother-in-law, Larry Mackezyk; niece, Sarah Schindler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with pastor Andy Hudleson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday and one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park-Evergreen Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gilda’s Club or the American Cancer Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com