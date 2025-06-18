OBITUARY: Reverend McClellan R. Nicholson

The Reverend McClellan R. Nicholson (Mac) 85, of Spring Hill, Tn. sadly passed away after a lengthy battle with heart disease on June 12, 2025.

Mac was born in Calhoun County, West Virginia to Eula May and Eddie L. Nicholson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, as well as extended family and friends.

He served as a Minister in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist church for close to 50 years. He loved the Lord and is now resting peacefully in his arms.

Mac was an avid golfer, fisherman, hiker, lover of M&Ms. He enjoyed camping & traveling with his beloved wife.

Per Mac’s request there will be no immediate service but there will be a private burial in the fall of this year.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food pantry, Hospice, or Habitat for Humanity.

God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts.