Reverend Henderson Goins Jr., age 90 of Franklin, TN, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Born October 30, 1929 in Lancaster, KY to the late Henderson Goins Sr. and Amanda Hunt Goins, Rev. Goins dedicated his life to the Lord and spent over 40 years spreading the gospel as a Pastor in the Church of the Nazarene. He pastored congregations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. He most recently worshiped the Lord at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dean Goins; brothers George William Goins, JP Goins, Pete Goins, Albert Goins, Gilbert Goins; and sister Minnie Lee McDaniel.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Mary McDaniel Goins; children, James (Cynthia) Goins, Vivian Self and Lisa (Chris) Watson; brother, Chester (Linda) Goins; grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Self, Stephen (Amanda) Self, Jennifer (Jeremy) Elrod, Brittany (Buddy) Lovell, Dane Watson and Robert Watson; 7 great grandchildren, and many other loving family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, with the Reverends Ronnie Johnson and Raymond Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Self, Stephen Self, Jeremy Elrod, Buddy Lovell, Dane Watson, Robert Watson, William Self, and Chris Watson.

Visitation will be held from 12PM-2PM on Sunday prior to service. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens-Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com