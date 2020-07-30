



Our beloved wife and mom, Reva Morrill Kolts, age 69, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

Reva battled a lifetime of illnesses valiantly, most recently brain cancer and kidney failure. She now is wholly healed, and in the presence of Jesus in heaven.

Reva was quite adventurous, she had no fear of traveling the world, trying new things, or starting a business from scratch. She had the ability to meet someone and instantly create a new friendship. She had such a tender heart for animals, and her goldendoodle Murphee was much loved, and a joy to her. She had a love for old movies and eating out — always keen on trying out a new restaurant.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ralph. Her loyalty, commitment and love for him knew no bounds. They were grateful to have just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She immensely loved her children Chris, Scott, and LaNee; her daughters-in-law, Teresa and Mindi; and her grandchildren, Gerald, Harrison, Alex, and Jack. She was so proud of them —whatever they did was what she loved to talk about. Some of their favorite memories of her is her goofy humor — with them laughing and being silly together.

She was born in Provo, Utah, and raised her family in North Ogden. In recent years, Reva and Ralph moved to Tennessee to be closer to their sons and their families. She loved spending time doing Bible study. Her favorite scripture is “Be still and know that I Am God,” Psalm 46:10. Her knowledge of the Lord, and her Christian faith gave her great strength to endure and to love in the midst of her sufferings. She left with love — both given and received.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial on August 14th, 2020. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com



