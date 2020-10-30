OBITUARY: Rev. Donald Ray Tindle

Reverend Donald Ray Tindle, 73 of Spring Hill, TN who formerly pastored churches in Cottage Hills, IL and Nashville, TN suddenly entered into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior on Oct 27, 2020 in Spring Hill, TN. Born in Fredonia, Kansas on October 19, 1947 to the late Alfred Ray Tindle and Mildred Arlene Coates Tindle. He retired from the ministry in 2016 and after retirement attended Grace Fellowship Church. He also proudly served with honors as a United States Marine, and was a loving friend to many.

In his youth, Don was a star athlete in football, baseball, basketball, and track. He was an assistant coach for various high school football programs; but he was proudest of the fact that he taught his grandson to throw a perfect spiral before he could walk. His grandson, Braden, was his pride and joy. Don was also an avid fisherman and loved teaching his grandson to fish.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cleyonne Hempen; brother-in-law, Don Struckmeyer, nephew, Ray Struckmeyer, and his dearest friend Clayton Moorman.

Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ginny Brock Tindle; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Adams; grandson, Braden Christopher Adams; sisters, Betty Tindle Struckmeyer, Jeannie Tindle (Klint Traylor), Gloria Tindle; brother-in-law, Ron Hempen, one nephew, several nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday Oct 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Morse officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00AM till 1:00PM on Friday. Active Pallbearers are Braden Adams, Brian Adams, Bob Plummer, Bobby Plummer, Steve Clothier, Lee Kafer, and Curtis Varga.

If you wish, memorials in honor of Rev Donald Ray Tindle may be made to Grace Fellowship Church c/o Bob Plummer 126 Lancaster Drive Franklin, TN 37064

The Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday November 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville, TN 37221. Family and Friends will meet at the Cemetery on Friday at 1:45PM

