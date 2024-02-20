OBITUARY: Reta Watson Herren

Reta Watson Herren, 92, of Spring Hill passed away Friday, February 16, 2024.

She was born on April 17, 1931, to the late Perry Leonard and Lela May Cuppy Watson.

Reta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She loved to travel and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, Reta was preceded in death by her son, Dale Watson Herren; brother, Dale Watson; and sister, Louise Satterfield.

Those left to cherish Reta’s memory are her husband of 70 years, Aaron B. Herren; son, Brent Herren (Janice); daughters, Becky Holland (Tommy) and Hope Yuhas (Mike); eleven grandchildren; 29 and soon to be 30 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 PM.

The Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 3:00 PM with Charlie Herndon officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Hayes Holland, Heath Holland, A. J. Herren, Michael Yuhas, and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TN Children’s Home (PO Box 10, Spring Hill, TN, 37174) and Freed-Hardeman University (158 E. Main Street Henderson, TN 38340).

The care of Reta Watson Herren and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

