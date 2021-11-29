OBITUARY: Rena Odell Skinner Beard

Rena Odell Skinner Beard, age 82, from Williamson County, Tennessee, passed away on November 24, 2021.

She was a hairstylist for 21 years at Harpeth Terrace Nursing Home. Rena loved to do home projects, loved her family, and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by, parents, Addie Mae Hinson, and Oscar Thomas Skinner, siblings, Naoli Harper, Albert Skinner Sr, Minnie Lou Beard, Elizabeth Pearre Givens, William Skinner, Janie Dickinson, Floyd, and husband Johnny “Jody” Beard. Survived by, sons, Jimmy Beard, Johnny (Christy) Beard; brother, Jimmy Skinner; sister, Linda Kergan; grandchildren, Joey (Aubri) Beard; great grandchildren, Tucker, Dallas, Sawyer, Lielle Beard; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Monday, November 29, 2021, with Dr. Larry Pearre officiating. Visitation is 2:00-4:00PM with one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. The staff at NHC Columbia, Dr. Charles Ball and Dr. Kenneth Dodge will serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637971230150550