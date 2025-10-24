OBITUARY: Reggie Perry

Reggie Perry, 83, of Franklin, TN, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 19, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 13, 1942 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Reggie lived a life of quiet faith, servant-hearted love, and unwavering devotion to God and his family.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Perry, with whom he built a Christ-centered marriage marked by love, patience, and shared faith. Together, they raised four children—Lindsay Van Horne, Wes Perry, Beth Ward, and Matthew Perry—instilling in them the values of faith, kindness, and perseverance. Reggie was a proud and loving grandfather to seven grandchildren, each of whom brought him immense joy and hope for the future.

Reggie is also survived by his dear siblings—older sister Linda Murdock, twin sister Becky Brown, and younger brother Arthur Perry—who remained close in heart and spirit throughout his life.

Reggie was a longtime member of Brentwood Baptist Church. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, and his life was a reflection of God’s grace and goodness. He proudly served six years in the Army National Guard, where he distinguished himself as a skilled sharpshooter. His dedication and discipline in service reflected the strength of character he carried throughout his life. After dedicating over 40 years to building a thriving family accounting business, he created not just a company but a community where clients felt truly cared for. Beloved by his family and countless clients alike, his legacy of kindness and dedication will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Reggie’s life will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Visitation is from 10am – 12pm with funeral service to follow. The family invites all who knew and loved him to join in giving thanks for his life. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial gifts be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tennessee in honor of Reggie’s legacy of faith.

We grieve, but not without hope—for we know that because of his faith in Jesus Christ, Reggie now rests in the presence of his Savior.

“I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. You will have suffering in this world. Be courageous! I have conquered the world.” – John 16:33

