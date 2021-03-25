OBITUARY: Reedy Edward Law

Reedy Edward Law, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away March 12, 2021. Member of the IBEW Local 429 and worked as an electrician for several companies.

Preceded in death by wife, Linda Hargrove Law. Survived by: sons, Mark Law and Michael Law; grandson, Nicholas Aaron Law; brother, Jerry (Melva) Law; sisters, Reba (Wayne) Stinson and Shirley (David) Waddington.

Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Green’s Chapel Church, Ward Jones officiating. Inurnment will be in Green’s Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com