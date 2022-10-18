OBITUARY: Rebeckah ‘Peggy’ Josephine Abbott

Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott, age 91 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born in Nashville, TN on November 10, 1930, daughter to the late Lawrence Webb & Daisy Crunk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Wakefield; children, Carolyn Sidwell, Betty Edwards, Shirley Wakefield & Danny Wakefield; siblings, Sue Keith, Alvin Cunningham & Calvin Cunningham.

Survivors include her children, Roy Wakefield, Juanita (Joe) Opal, Karen Webb & Michael Webb; sister Betty Lyon; 24 grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Nashville, TN.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Breast Cancer Research, in loving memory of Rebeckah Josephine Abbott.

