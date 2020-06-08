



Rebecca Yvonne Weaver, 62, of Franklin, passed away on June 4th, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Rebecca was born in Murphy, North Carolina to Pat and Irene Voyles on October 3rd,1957. She married Harold Weaver on July 2nd, 1971 and devoted nearly 49 years of her life to him.

Being a supportive United States military wife, she worked several jobs throughout her life with an emphasis on helping others. She inspired, loved, and worked with special needs children, was a caretaker to the elderly, served as a manager for Aafees, and drove a Greyhound bus and trolley for the city of Franklin. Her favorite job was being a loyal and selfless Mother and Mamaw. Her four grandchildren always felt the most loving, warmest spot was in the arms of Mamaw rocking them, listening to them, and cooking a wonderful meal. She was an excellent cook, provider, listener, supporter that loved to laugh and dance. Her love for travel was one her favorite joys. She enjoyed visiting castles and glass shops in Germany, living in Alaska, going on cruises, and watching the dolphins and feeling the wind kissing her beautiful face. She was a Christian and gave her life to God when she was young. She was loved by many people and made this world a better place.

Rebecca Weaver is preceded in death by her brother Ray Voyles, Father Pat Voyles, and Mother Irene Voyles,

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Harold Weaver, son Will Weaver, daughter Amanda Garrett. Sisters: Debbie Ralston, Susie Porter, Julie Forbes, Jeanney Voyles, and Holly Voyles. Brothers: Bobby Voyles, and Scotty Voyles. Best friend: Kay Milner and Granddaughters: Logan Weaver, Bella Garrett, Abbie Weaver, Liv Garrett.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am –10:00 am CST on Monday, June 15th, 2020.

Location:

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

3009 Columbia Ave.

Franklin, TN 37064.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am CST following visitation on Monday June 15th, 2020. Larry Weaver will be officiating the funeral service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN, 37221. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.



