OBITUARY: Rebecca Sue Griggs Inman

Rebecca Sue Griggs Inman gently and peacefully entered the arms of Jesus, on Wednesday, May 3rd at 2:50 AM. No more struggles; no more fear; no more pain; no more tears.

Becky was a fourth-generation member of Nashville First Church of the Nazarene where she grew in “wisdom, stature, and in favor with God and man.”

She graduated from Stratford High School in 1967 and went on to attend Trevecca University.

Becky was gifted to love people. From the time she was a child until her death, she always found a way to make someone else feel better about themselves. She spent most of her adult life working with children. She was loved by the children, their parents, and the staff which whom she worked. The progression of Parkinson’s Disease forced her to leave the work she was born to do.

Becky was preceded in death by her only child, Julie Denise Inman Cox. As well as her parents, Sue and Maurice Griggs. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Becky is survived by her brother, William Griggs (Beverly); nieces and nephews, William Carter Griggs (Jenny) and Beverly Suzanne Johnson (Anthony); great niece and nephew, Nolan Griggs and Ada Griggs.

The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Charter Senior Living Center in Franklin as well as Ascend Hospice for the loving care given to Becky.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee. 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/