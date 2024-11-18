OBITUARY: Rebecca Mosley Pullen

Rebecca Mosley Pullen, age 83 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Carroll Pullen; parents, Robert and Evelyn Mosley; brother, Mike Mosley; and sister, Sandra Swafford.

Rebecca was an active member of Nolensville First Baptist Church. She was also an active member of F.C.E. in Nolensville. She will be missed by many.

Survived by daughter, Laura Pullen; sons, Mark Pullen and Steve (Tonya) Pullen; grandson, Zach Pullen; and brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Mosley and Pete (Bette) Mosley.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Farmer on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) at First Baptist Church of Nolensville, 9624 Clovercroft Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to: Ronald McDonald House.

