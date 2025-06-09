OBITUARY: Rebecca Louise Dodd Jackson

Rebecca Louise Dodd Jackson, age 96 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on June 5, 2025, just days from her 97th birthday. She was born in the Burwood community and was the daughter of the late John Alexander Dodd (also known as Zan) and Rebecca Louise Shaw Dodd. She attended Burwood Elementary School, graduated from Franklin High School in 1947, and was a member of the Burwood Church of Christ.

She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Burton Jackson, on September 8, 1948, and together they raised two children. He preceded her in death in February 2005; also brothers, Cal Dodd and Bill Dodd and nephew, Danny Dodd. Rebecca was known by many names, including Mama, Rebecca, Beck, Sook, Becky, Mrs. Jackson, and Mama Beck.

Survivors include her children Pamela Hoover (Don) Redinius, Roy Donald “Donny” (Judy) Jackson; grandchildren, Patrick Neal Hoover, James Eric (April) Jackson and their son Ethan Ungerbuehler (fiancée Lydia Haworth); sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Locke, Jane Elliott and Emily Butler; sister-in-law, Shirley Dodd Owen; Emily Ebner (Corbin) Hart and Hudson Matthew Hart were considered grandchildren, and Betty Sue and Richard Ebner as part of the family. She had many nieces and nephews and considered her children’s friends to be part of the circle she regarded as her kids.

For the last eight years, her devoted companion was Beau, her shared Cavalier King Charles spaniel. Rebecca was happiest when she was helping others. She enjoyed serving at her children’s elementary and high schools and helped her daughter and daughter-in-law set up their classrooms at St. Paul Christian Academy and Liberty Elementary School.

She was a member of the Jaycettes and the Williamson County Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She was a County Rescue Squad and as he served the city of Franklin as an alderman for twelve years. She was uncomfortable with accolades and worked quietly and tirelessly in the background. She was known for her quick wit, boundless energy, sewing, gardening, and delicious cooking. She enjoyed her part-time work at several small businesses along Main Street and at Carter’s Court. Her greatest joy was assisting her husband in making furniture and decorative items in his shop.

Nurturing is a word that describes her well. She was always taking care of others, including her family, friends, and neighbors. We especially appreciate Dr. Kenneth Dodge for his care, medical expertise, counseling, and friendship. The nurses and support staff of Alive Hospice have been loving and professional in helping us to navigate this journey. We would especially like to thank her nurse, Kym Hill, tech, Ebony Johnson, and Alive Hospice volunteer, Rosie Freeman. We are forever grateful to Wanda Morris for her consistent care, love, and friendship.

We want to thank family friends, Harley and Judy Hazzard, for their visits and patiently listening to stories about Burwood. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Art Adams who came many times to our home to make sure our mom’s hair looked pretty. Many thanks to those who called, texted, sent cards, and lifted us in thoughts and prayers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Rev. Sarah Carty will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. An inurnment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include her nephews and the children who grew up on Meadownlawn Drive during the 1950s and 1960s. Donations may be made to Alive Hospice, Friends of Franklin Parks, St. Paul Christian Academy, or a charity of your choice.