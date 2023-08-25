OBITUARY: Rebecca Jane Hassell

Rebecca Jane “Becky” Hassell age 93 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her home.

Becky was a member of Berea Church of Christ. She was a first and long-time resident of the Green Acres Subdivision. Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Autry Harris Hassell and mother, Virginia Mae Cartwright.

Survived by sons: Dennis (Kimberly) Reed and Jimmy Hassell; grandchildren, Timothy Reed, Amanda (Mark) Nevers and Clint Hassell; great grandchildren, Timothy Jacob Reed, Sylas Nunn, Amelia Nevers, Monroe Nevers, Louvin Nevers, Kennedy Isabelle Reed and Elijah Hudson Reed; good friends, Linda Jean Woodside, Wilma Reed and Vicki Lynn Jones; many beloved extend family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell to officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Pewitt, McKinley Reed, and James Anthony “Tony” Varallo

Memorials may be made in Rebecca’s memory to Tennessee School for the Blind. Visitation will be held 4:00- 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289

