OBITUARY: Rebecca Jane “Becky” O’Steen

Rebecca Cobb “Becky” O’Steen, age 94 of Franklin, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 15, 2020.

Becky was born in Davidson County, TN. She attended Ward-Belmont College. She was an Executive Administrative Assistant in real estate where her career was most spent with Dobson and Johnson Real Estate Agency. Becky was a Prayer Warrior with a servant’s heart to all and her kind spirit will be sadly missed but we know that she is in the arms of Jesus.

Preceded in death by husband, James E. O’Steen; daughter, Rebecca Suzanne Myers and grandson, Jonathan Matthew Feinstein.

Survived by: daughter, Danya Feinstein; grandchildren, Kimberly (Dennis) Batts, Ashley (Brady) Washburn, Wesley Feinstein, Stephanie Meyer, Michael & Blake Batts; great grandchildren, Luke, Avery Jane, Cash & Noah Washburn, Shelly Jones, Frankie Meyer and Miranda Chastain; great great grandchildren, Camryn & Brayden Batts and Kassidy Nicholson.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Oak Valley Baptist Church, Pastor Jerry Winfield officiating. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Oak Valley Baptist Church Bus Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com