OBITUARY: Rebecca Anne ‘Becky’ Short

Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short, age 80 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Becky was a retired Director of Purchasing with Williamson Medical Center. Former Board of Director for the Carnton Plantation and active member of the Heritage Foundation.

She was an avid gardener, accomplished home décor and exquisite floral designer and oil painting artist. She was published in Southern Accents and Southern Living Magazines.

Becky was full of life and loved to have a toast of good cheer with her friends. She enjoyed sharing her talents while entertaining and having elegant parties. Becky adored her family and was affectionally known as “Mim” by her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, Ira and Flora Turbyfill Pleasant; sisters, Doris Robbins and Florene Elliott and Earl Pleasant.

Survived by: husband of 33 years to his “Pretty Bride”, James W. “Jim” Short; sons, Phillip Charles (Gnell) Bagwell and Jase Short; daughters, Dena Anne (Scott) Baker and Chrissy (Brad) Weigant; grandchildren, Luke Bagwell, Garrett (Marlee Dover) Baker, Graham Baker and Xander Short; brother in law, Charles Elliott; sister in law, Ann (Ronald) Moore; beloved pet, Lily and other loving family members.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Dr. Vona Wilson officiating.

Memorials may be made to Brightstone or Bridges Domestic Violence Center.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/