OBITUARY: Rebecca Ann (Gilbert) LaForest

Rebecca Ann (Gilbert) LaForest of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, she was 52 years old.

She was the wife of Peter J. LaForest. They were married 28 years last January.

Born in Long Branch, NJ on April 2, 1970, to Bobby F. Gilbert and the late Mary Jane (Pavlicheck) Gilbert.

She was a teacher, school administrator and tutor for 30 years. She earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education as well as earning a K-12 Principal’s Certificate. She enjoyed playing the piano and the organ, riding roller coasters and decorating, especially for holidays. She loved to coordinate her jewelry, clothes, and fingernails.

She and Peter grew their family by fostering four children in middle TN, with two finding their forever family through adoption, Zackary P. Noll-LaForest and Ella G. Noll-LaForest.

In addition to her husband and children she is survived by a sister, Melissa J. (Gilbert) Hayden (the late Eugene “Rex”); a brother, Robert F. Gilbert (Tina); mother-in-law, Mary (Krauss) LaForest (the late Clyde, Sr.); brother-in-law, Clyde LaForest, Jr. (Miriam); brother-in-law, Clayton LaForest; nieces and nephews Spencer, Timmothy, Jack and Christopher.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Church of the City, 4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the Wrap Around Closet (COTC.com).

