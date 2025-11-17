OBITUARY: Reba Waynick

If you’re about to pay full price for something, stop. Consider: Reba Waynick (Medlin) who came into this world on May 23, 1936, and entered eternal life on November 12, 2025. Her spirit carries on through her adoring family members and friends. She will join in heaven the family & friends who preceded her, including her beloved husband Jess (his obituary) and their dogs. Her son would have preceded her in death years ago if she had found out about the several garage sales that Steve, Chuck and Jess organized without her knowledge.

Over her 89 remarkable years, Reba taught us countless lessons, both practical and heartfelt. Chief among them: never pay full price for anything. She had a keen eye for a bargain and an even keener sense of joy in finding one. Dillard’s semi-annual sales were practically holidays in her household, and she took pride in blessing others with the treasures she found there.

Other important lessons: Label all photos and gifts so you remember when you received them, and from whom. Be known for something, like an infectious laugh or a fast-paced walking style nicknamed the “Reba Walk”. Read Sunday comics and share with others. Avoid calls during Dancing with the Stars. Dance in the kitchen when your favorite songs come on, especially Shania Twain ones. Be happy/thrilled for other’s good fortunes. Be generous with your time and affection to play a critical maternal role in so many lives. Send cards and letters so others feel special. Make the world a better place by sharing the family tradition of chocolate gravy & biscuits. Do things to make holidays and birthdays special for others. Demonstrate that action sometimes speaks louder than words to demonstrate care for those you love, such as taking care of both her parents at the end of their lives. Drive your husband crazy by landscaping with roses and flowers in a way that makes lawn mowing difficult. Make sure to ask for an extra straw at Sonic as you’ll need it for 2 eager dogs in the backseat who also love the peanut butter milkshake. Decorate for the holidays (not just Christmas!) Travel for fun adventures and treasured memories. If your health wains and a handsome young doctor walks into your hospital room, why not grab his hand eagerly and gaze into his eyes. When you lose the ability to speak due to a stroke, demonstrate your love to visitors and nurses by holding their hands tightly and gazing lovingly at them. Finally, try to create a love story with a loyal, loving man like Jess and enjoy a lifetime together, through sickness and health.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at NHC Hendersonville (5 years) and the Somerfield Health Center (3 years). The staff at both became like family to us. We could see the wonderful depth of your care in the way Mom looked at you with love — and how Jess spoke so fondly of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the compassion and kindness you showed them both.

A joint celebration of life for Reba and Jess will be held, fittingly, as they were inseparable for 60 years. Friends and family are invited to honor their lives at Hendersonville Memory Gardens & Funeral Home on Saturday, November 22. Visitation with refreshments will be from 11am – Noon, with the service following at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, Reba would love for you to plant a rose bush in her honor or donate to Random Acts of Flowers https://randomactsofflowers.org/.

