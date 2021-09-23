OBITUARY: Reba Louise Hood Warf

Reba Louise Hood Warf, of Franklin, TN passed away Sept 20, 2021 at her residence. Reba was born in Williamson County to the late Howard L. Hood Sr. and Rose Hood. Reba graduated from Bethesda High School in 1942 and was the Class Valedictorian. She was a Homemaker and member of the Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church. Reba loved needle crafts, reading, and gardening. Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Warf; sisters, Dorothy Rose Williams and Margaret Ann Hood, brother, Howard Hood, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Warf, sons, Steve (Teresa) Warf, William (Connie) Warf, brothers, James William (Katherine) Hood, Charles Edward Hood.

Grandchildren, Tyler Warf, Kaitlyn Warf, Tracey (Taylor) Jorjorian, Lori Padilla, great grandchild, Cole Phillips, several Nieces and Nephews, and special friend, Kelly Judd.

Services will be conducted 2:00PM Thursday Sept 23, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Earl Davis officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 to 2:00PM on Thursday. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Howard Hood III, David Hood, Eddie Hood, Mike Hobgood, David Reed, and Gerry Hood. Honorary Pallbearers are members of Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church.