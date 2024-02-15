OBITUARY: Reba Doris Milner Collier

Reba Doris Milner Collier, 94, a resident of Franklin, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, she was born on October 08, 1929, to the Late Rufus Milner and the Late Elizabeth Monks Milner.

She retired as a bookkeeper from Crescent Bowling Company, was an extremely avid sports fan, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her Parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband: Raymond S. Collier; Brothers: Willard, Malcolm, and Glen Milner; Sisters: Exie Milner, Rosie Farrow, and Lois Aaberg.

She is survived by her Daughter: Lynnise (Philip) Rolen; 3 Grandchildren: Christina (Jake) Anders, Andrew and Matthew Rolen; 2 Great Grandchildren: Mason and Madeline Anders; 4 Sisters: Joyce Howard, Sarah Baker, Gayle Anderson, and Lynda Huskey; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Tommy Jobe and Steve Farrow officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family after 11 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Family will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/