OBITUARY: Raynor Carl White Jr.

Raynor Carl White Jr., 78, resident of Spring Hill, died Saturday, November 1, 2025 at The Reserve in Spring Hill.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mike Roberts officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Raynor was born on January 14, 1947 in Columbia, TN to the late Raynor Carl White Sr. and the late Evelyn Johnson White. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving two years and receiving the rank of 1st Lieutenant while being honorably discharged. Raynor worked for L.S. White & Co. for over thirty years before retiring and working for Dr. Robert McClure. Raynor coached youth sports and was involved in Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was a flower connoisseur, and loved to watch classic cars be repaired. In recent years he enjoyed fishing with his grandsons.

Survivors include his daughter, Megan Lynne (Scott) Wells of Columbia, TN; step son, Stephen Scott (Jana) Speer; grandsons, Jon Carter Davis, Jackson Wells; step grandchildren, Scout Speer, Colton Avaritte; brother, Clifford (Sissy) White of Columbia, TN; nephew, Jason Wells; and special friend, Cheryl Carpenter.

In addition to his parents, Raynor is preceded in death by one brother, James Fry White.

Pallbearers will be Mike Lowe, Zeke Maddox, Chris Carpenter, Jackson Wells, John Carter Davis, Scott Wells, and Scott Speer. Honorary pallbearers will be Sean Cannady, Clifford White, and fraternity brothers of Kappa Sigma.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Gary Sinise foundation. https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate