OBITUARY: Raymond W. Sellwood

Raymond W. Sellwood, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away November 5, 2021.

Veteran of the U. S. Air Force and Navy. He was a commercial pilot for Northwest Airlines and retired as the Vice President of flight operations.

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph W. and Juanita Law Sellwood; loving wife of 64 years who passed away April 2, 2021, Willa Dean “Billie” Reaser Sellwood. Survived by: sons, Tom (Elaine) Sellwood and Michael (Diane) McCune; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson soon to be.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be John Duscoe, Russ Willis, Jamie Tillman, Ted Gleason, Jerry Capley and Jim Shackelford. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Senior Sunday School Class at Forest Hills Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Missions at Forest Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com