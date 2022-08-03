OBITUARY: Raymond ‘Ray’ Earl Moss

Mr. Raymond “Ray” Earl Moss, age 85, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at The Reserve of Spring Hill.

Born on May 27, 1937, in Provencal, Louisiana, Ray was the son of the late James Otis Moss and the late Lottie Freeman Moss.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Ray was also a member of the Spring Hill Masonic Lodge #124. He worked many years for General Motors before retiring in 1997. Ray enjoyed fishing and gardening and was an avid Tennessee Titans football fan.

He is survived by his son, Jason Moss and grandchildren, Austin Moss, Carlynn Hastings, and Jayde Chapa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phoebe Pankratz Moss in 2008.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:00 PM followed by military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19, at Heritage Funeral Home. Immediately after, a masonic service will be held with the funeral service following. He will be laid to rest in Jones Cemetery at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

