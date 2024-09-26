OBITUARY: Raymond ‘Ray’ Carroll Odum

Raymond “Ray” Carroll Odum, age 83, passed away on September 20, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 26, 1940 to Raymond and Erlene Sullivan Odum.

After graduating from Mississippi College with a degree in chemistry, Ray worked as a chemist for Coca-Cola for 35 years.

For several decades, the Odums made their home in the Atlanta area where Ray was very involved at both Burns Road Baptist and First Baptist Lilburn. He served as a Deacon, taught the young married class, was a soloist, and sang bass in the choir. As a committed Christian, faith was very important to Ray. He lived this out as a discipler of others, and a leader in the church. He loved sharing Gospel truth with others through song.

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He displayed kindness to everyone, and he was known to give generously when he saw a need. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed reading, playing chess, bowling, jogging, and watching sports and westerns.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Evan Odum.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Williamson Odum; daughter, Ruth (Art) Tennille; son, Stephen (Anessa) Odum; grandchildren, Rob (Sarah) Tennille, Mandy (Carter) Greene, Erick Odum, Lauren Odum, Sean Odum, and Joyce Odum; great-grandchildren, Summer Greene and Lainey Greene; brother, Charles (Evelyn) Odum; sister, Sylvia (Roy) McKee; and sister-in-law Janet (Jack) McCrea.

A celebration of life will be officiated by Dr. Rodney Taylor at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 28 in the Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee, with a time of family visitation afterward. There will be a private burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mission: Dignity (missiondignity.org).

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Ray, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email