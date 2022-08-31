OBITUARY: Raymond Lester Hitt

Raymond Lester Hitt of Nolensville, Tennessee went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, he was 91 years old.

Lester had a love of animals and the great outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family.

He was in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War Veteran and served this great country on the USS Mount Baker.

He retired from the United States Postal Service. Lester loved his Nolensville Community where he lived for 52 years and attended Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Felts Hitt; and parents, Maurice and Willa G. Hitt.

Survived by sister, Betty (Karl) Schwartz; son, Ronald (Hope) Hitt; grandchildren, Christopher (Erica) Hitt and Abigail C. Hitt; great-grandson, Jonah Ray Peach.

If you want to remember Lester, just take the time to enjoy the great outdoors.

Graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery (Garden of the Good Shepherd) on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. by Rev. Jeremy Squires officiating. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

