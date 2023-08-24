OBITUARY: Raymond Lester Barrett

Raymond “Ray” Lester Barrett, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away August 22, 2023. Ray was born to the late Jesse Marlin and Pattie Louise Barrett.

Graduated in 1954 from Isaac Litton High School where he played football and basketball. He attended South Georgia College and played college football there. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and played football and was on the team that won the Gator Bowl in 1955.

Ray received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1962 from Nashville School of Law. He retired after 52 years of service with Metro Government where he served as Clerk and Master of Davidson County Chancery Court and also served as the Administrator of Elections for Davidson County Election Commission. Ray served as President of the Tennessee County Officials Association where he helped modernize the county official’s retirement system and served as President of the Tennessee Quarter Horse Association. In January of 2011, he started working for the Circuit Court Judges of Williamson County, TN as a court officer. In addition to his work history, he retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard as Lieutenant Colonel with 32 years of service.

Preceded in death by son, Raymond Lester Barrett, Jr. Survived by: wife, Debbie McMillan Barrett; children, Howard (Barbara) Barrett, Jill Connor, Kim (Rich) Kindall and Tommy (Julia) Barrett; brother, Ralph (Nancy) Barrett; twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brothers in law & sisters in law, Ron & Joyce Crutcher, Bobby & Carolyn Mosley, Jane McMillan, Cathy McMillan and Susan McMillan and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to service on Saturday at the church. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Justice Jeff Bivins, Commissioner Jeff Long, Bobby Medley, Reid Lovell, Billy Barrett, Jason Dasal, Mark George and Baxter Southern. Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Jim Martin, Judge Deanna Johnson, Judge Deana Hood, Tim Pagliara, Vonnie Huddleston, Ronald Crutcher, William Edmondson, Karen Card, Cathy Barton, Stacy Green, Amy Arnold, Fred & Linda Reynolds, Chris & Angie Collins, Beth Henry Roberson, Dee Richardson, Lionel Barrett and Employees of the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Salvation Army. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

In memory of Raymond Lester Barrett, please consider making a donation to one of the following charities:

More Obituaries