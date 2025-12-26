OBITUARY: Raymond Leonard Lundell

Raymond Lundell passed away quietly on December 18, 2025 at age 101. He was born in Jamestown, NY on June 20, 1924 to parents Elmer and Elsie Olson Lundell.

He was a proud veteran who served in WWII. He worked as an accountant in the manufacturing industry until retirement. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and participated in Senior Olympics for many years.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Juanita Bryan Lundell and his brother, Don Lundell.

He is survived by a daughter, Pat Lundell (Joel) and a son, David Lundell (Ginny).

There will be a private family burial at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made by mail to: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37211 or online at habitatnashville.org/make-a-financial-gift.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Raymond, please visit the Tribute Wall.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Raymond, please visit our Tree Store.