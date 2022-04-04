OBITUARY: Raymond John Deeg Jr.

Mr. Raymond John Deeg, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he was 82 years old.

He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota to the late Raymond and Ethel Deeg.

He is survived by his wife Anne Deeg; son, David Deeg; grandson, Zach Deeg, and brother, Tom Deeg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

