Mr. Raymond Edwin Ragsdale, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away January 3, 2020. Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Sam & Lenora Ragsdale.

He was a member of Parkway Church of Christ in Franklin. Raymond also preached for over 50 years at the Church of Christ at Bedford in Shelbyville, TN. He was a merchandiser for W.E. Stephens Manufacturing and Washington Manufacturing companies until retirement. After he retired he began working for Wal-Mart in Franklin where he worked for several years.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Ragsdale & Sam Ragsdale, Jr.; sisters, Louise Hicks & Polly Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Geneva Gunnel Ragsdale of Franklin, TN; daughter, Jeanne (Danny) Womble of Franklin, TN; sister, Irene (James) Adams of Cummings, GA; grandchildren, Daniel (Megan) Womble of Chapel Hill, TN & Chelsea (Jonathan) Boyce of Shelbyville, TN; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Cayden, Caroline & Charley Womble and Sawyer, Montgomery & Jase Boyce.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Philip Crawley, Rick Rainwater and Jonathan Boyce will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Womble, Bud Adams, Steve Adams, Kent Curtis, Dion Gordon & Randy Matlock. Honorary pallbearers will be members and former members of the Church of Christ at Bedford in Shelbyville, TN. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 3-6PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com