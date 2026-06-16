Raymond Edward Vaughn, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away June 14, 2026. Raymond was a native of Williamson County, TN. He was a graduate of Franklin High School where he won the Golden Glove Award. He was a retired owner and operator of Music City Disposal. He loved raising his garden and he worked tirelessly on making sure it was the prettiest garden around. He adored his family immensely and loved his role as “Granddaddy”. He was a dedicated Charter Member and Deacon of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. “Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant” for all you have done for your Lord and Savior.

Preceded in death by parents, Alexander Gooch and Avalyne Sophronia Marlin Vaughn; brothers, James Vaughn, George Vaughn and Bobby Vaughn; sisters, Christine Reed, Mary Frances Whidby, Gladys Hulan and granddaughter, Cassidy Ganey. Survived by: loving wife of 68 years, Janice Vaughn; sons, Kenny Ray (Beverly) Vaughn and Kelly (Shirley) Vaughn; brothers, Jackie Vaughn and Richard (Brenda) Vaughn; sisters, Dorothy Newcome and Betty Ann Duncan; grandchildren, Travis (Gina) Vaughn, Rebecca Ann (Josh) Smith, Kyle Vaughn and Christopher (Liz) Adair; great grandchildren, Jack Vaughn, Tyler Smith, Brylee Smith, Rylan Smith, Keagan Vaughn, Emory Vaughn, Crafton Adair, Crew Adair and Piper Ganey and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Whidby officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Tyler Smith, Travis Vaughn, Jack Vaughn, Kyle Vaughn, Keagan Vaughn, Christopher Adair and Sam Adkins. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Walker Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday and 12 Noon until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.