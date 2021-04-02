OBITUARY: Raymond Andrew “Andy” Patterson

Raymond Andrew “Andy” Patterson, age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away March 31, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Allen Patterson. Andy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Allison Hartley Patterson; sons, Andrew Patterson and Mark Patterson; mother, Betty Wooten Bell; brother, Robert Allen, Jr. (Brenda) Patterson; sister, Martha (Wayne) Motley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com