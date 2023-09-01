OBITUARY: Raymon Lee Mayo

Raymon Lee Mayo, born 1933, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

He served in the U.S. Army Infantry in Italy in 1953-54. He worked for Newspaper Printing Corp, (now the Tennessean) for 30 years. Later he served with the Franklin Police Department, where he received a commendation for saving the life of an infant girl.

After seven years with the Berry Hill Police Department, he retired and he and his wife Gayle moved to San Antonio, Texas to be near their grandchildren. They also lived in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania for two years to be near a daughter and her family.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clifton A. and Opal M. (Tenry) Mayo; son, Terry L. Mayo; brother, Paul E. Mayo; grandson, Joshua M. Cerda.

Survived by his wife of 72 years, Gayle Carney Mayo; daughters, Jeaniece G. Mayo and Nicolette Wheaton; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ret. Chaplain Brian Howard will officiate. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made in Raymon’s memory to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

