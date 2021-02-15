OBITUARY: Raye Horton Doane

Raye Horton Doane, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away February 10, 2021. She was born in Kannapolis, NC to the late Marion & Lillie Taylor Horton.

Raye was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Bub Horton, Lyn Horton, Margie Horton, Annalee Horton, Adelaide Teal, Kathryn Corriher, Faye Fulton and Ruby Barbee.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Shapleigh, Sr. of Saginaw, MI; son, William “Bill” Shapleigh, Jr. of Chicago, IL; daughter, Susan (Chris) Marlow of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Bryan, Meghan (Trevor), Brandon & Madellyn; great-grandchildren, Phoenix & Nova and many loving nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com