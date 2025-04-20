OBITUARY: Ray David Smith

Ray David Smith, age 78, a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Born on November 21, 1946, in Woodbury, Tennessee, Ray was the son of the late David Houston Smith and the late Nonetta Herndon Smith.

He was a graduate of Kittrell High School and pursued higher education at David Lipscomb University and Middle Tennessee State University.

Ray dedicated his professional career to American General Insurance Company, where he worked in the field of information technology.

Ray had a deep appreciation for history and spent countless hours researching his family ancestry.

He was also a talented cross stitcher and was especially known for his remarkable culinary skills.

His love of cooking brought joy to many and left a lasting impression on all who gathered at his table.

He is survived by his beloved husband, Michael “Mike” Hall Johnson, and his sister, Judy Messick.