Ray Andrew Page, age 41 of Franklin, TN passed-away November 24, 2020. He was a graduate of ITT Tech and was the owner of Top Turf, a lawncare service.

Ray is survived by wife of 7 years, Kristy Page; mother; Kathy S. Page (Javier Flores); father, Lester R. Page; brothers, Nathan Joseph Cernuto Miller and Darrin Page; sister, Tracy Cousineau.

