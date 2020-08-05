OBITUARY: Randy Whidby

Randy Whidby, age 62 of Franklin, TN passed away August 3,2020. He was a lifelong resident of Williamson county.

Randy was a devoted father and “Pappy”. He loved to farm, and he was a deacon at Pewitt’s Chapel Church. He retired from the City of Franklin Water Department.

Preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Bogle Whidby and his father, H.A. Whidby. He is survived by his sons, Chris (Christie) Whidby and Joe (Amy) Whidby; mother, Mary Frances Whidby; brother, Wayne Whidby; sister, Betty Sue Wilson; grandchildren, Jordan, Issie and Avery Whidby; special friend, Janice Walls.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell and Mike Gibson will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be current and former employees of the City of Franklin Water Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Pewitt’s Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMTATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com