Randall Ray Lee born April 1, 1955, in Nashville, son of the late Mary Alma Tindall Lee and Charles Mason Lee, passed Friday October 22, 2021.

Survived by son, Charles Ray Lee (Kirsten); and their daughter, Paisley Jean Lee; brothers, Alvin Lee (Patsy) and Albert Lee (Tami); nephew, Mason Lee (Hailey) and their son, Elliott Lee; niece Macy Lee.

There will be a private family graveside service at Triune Cemetery.