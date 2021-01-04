OBITUARY: Randall Earl Wills, Sr.

Randall Earl Wills, Sr., age 93 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 23, 2020.

Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a pressman with Baird-Ward Printing Company for most of his working life. He was a member of AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics), SAM 43 (Society of Antique Modelers), and enjoyed playing with the Dulcimer Dandies.

Preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth Maria Wills and son, Randall E. Wills, Jr. He is survived by: daughter, Maria (Frank) Breitung; granddaughters, Gretchen (Tim) Edmonson and Erin (Phil) Persechini; great grandchildren, Truett, Irie and Zion Persechini, Lewi and Boone Edmonson.

A private family graveside will be conducted January 5, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Randall Wills. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com