OBITUARY: Ralph Gwin Latta

Ralph Gwin Latta, age 88 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 29, 2026.

Ralph was a graduate of Spring Hill High School. His senior year on Saturday he would work for Pierce and Wright on Main St. in Spring Hill. He worked for $4.00 a day from 8am to 6pm delivering groceries and waiting on customers.

After graduation, he worked Perley’s Restaurant also in Spring Hill from 10pm to 6am working twelve nights on then two days off in 1955. He also worked at Furline and Walker on Saturdays as well.

In February 1956, he went to work with Dortch Stove (currently now the Factory on Nashville Highway) in Franklin and also worked at Kroger on 4th Ave. He was laid off from Dortch in July, 1958. One week later went to work at Green Hills Market on Hillsboro Road in Nashville from 1958 to 1963.

He later was a sub clerk and carrier with Franklin Post Office from October, 1963 to January, 1964. He worked at CPS Industries in Franklin from January, 1964 to July, 1975. He also worked parttime at Giant Foods at 100 Oaks and also Lovetts IGA. He eventually retired from Black and Decker in Franklin and Nashville with service from 1964 – 1998.

After retirement, he retired again from Kroger in Spring Hill where Church of the City is located and served from 2001 – 2006.

Ralph was a hardworker and was determined to take care of his family. He was a devoted and faithful member of Thompson Station Church. He will be remembered as a kind and compassionate man that was so helpful to volunteer at church and be there for those in need. His kind spirit will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Davis Latta; son in law, Johnny Harris; parents, Sims Howard and Velma Minnie Roth Latta and sister, Beverly Jackson.

Survived by: son, Benjamin “Benny” (Tammy) Latta; daughter, Brenda Sue Harris; brother in law, Richard Jackson; grandchildren, Melanie (Joe) Durard, Leigh Anne (Scott) Hudgens, Meghan (Ron) Simmons, Shelby Churchwell, Nikki Latta and Lauren (Graham) Estes; great grandchildren, Aron Durard, Kaily (Jonathan) McCall, Natalie Hudgens, Audrey & Andrew Simmons, Gage & Adelaide Churchwell, Colson Pack and Daxton Estes; great great grandchild who is expected any hour.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, February 2, 2026 at Thompson Station Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow after the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Scott Hudgens, Joe Durard, Aron Durard, Ron Simmons, Gage Churchwell and Graham Estes. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Thompson Station Church.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Station Church or Wounded Warriors.

There will also be a visitation 4:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Click For More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email