



Ralph Emmett Walker, age 71 of Duck River, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Ralph was born in Nashville, TN. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army. He worked as the Director of facilities for Columbia State Community College for over 20 years. He was involved in the Hickman Co. DX Association (Ham Radio) as a founding member, ARRL Instructor, Volunteer Examiner & Emergency Coordinator for Hickman Co. He was an extra class amateur radio operator. He served as a scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Woodbadge instructor, Silver Beaver recipient and a Master Mason. Mr. Walker was also a member of the NRA. He was a member of the National Muzzle Loader Association and served as Treasurer. He was an instructor for Project Appleseed, and an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Walker; children, Jason (Crystal) Walker & Amanda Akers; parents, Ralphie Dean Olsen & David Emmett (Martha Jean) Walker; siblings, Maryde Arnold, John Craig Walker, Paul Walker, Jerre Maynor & Sheila Dea; grandchildren, Riley Akers & Ethan Walker.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM, visitation starting at 9:00 AM, Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

A private graveside service will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans cemetery with military honors.



